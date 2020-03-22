Teton Valley, Idaho orders self-isolation

Local News

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Teton County, Idaho, Teton Valley Health, and the cities of Tetonia, Victor, and Driggs are recommending self-isolation in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. As of Sunday morning, there were two cases in Teton County.

The community is asking people to stay at home unless they provide essential services. Social distancing is recommended if people must go out (see the order below), but advises that there are no re-stocking issues so there is no reason to hoard supplies.

In a joint statement, Teton Valley Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nathan Levanger and Chief of Staff Dr. Erin Prissel gave self-isolation the highest level of importance and urgency.

"Due to the long period of time from disease exposure to when symptoms appear, the best way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 is to reduce contact among individuals, whether they are currently experiencing symptoms or not. This is especially important given that individuals who have no symptoms will spread the disease. Therefore, we have asked that the cities and county tell residents to self-isolate at their place of residence.”

The recommendation asks all persons within Teton County, Idaho to stay at home beginning immediately through April 5. Specifically, it asked:

● All persons are advised to stay home except to complete essential activities or go to work to provide essential commercial and government services.



● Essential activities include grocery shopping, going to the bank or hardware store, going to the doctor, getting gas, collecting curbside take-out from a local restaurant, and recreating outdoors while practicing social distancing and being careful to avoid forming groups of any size.



● Grocery stores continue to be restocked on a regular basis. There is no need to hoard supplies. Please buy only what you need.



● Transportation will remain open, and trash pickup will continue.



● As always, IF YOU ARE SICK, or a member of your household is sick, STAY AT HOME. If you have questions about your health, please call your healthcare provider or Teton Valley Health at 208-354-2383. If you suspect you have COVID-19, please call ahead before entering a healthcare facility