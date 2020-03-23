Pocatello water and sewer service flowing smoothly

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The city of Pocatello is assuring residents the city's water supply is safe.

According to city reports, the Centers for Disease Control, the filtration and disinfection methods used to treat water in municipal drinking water systems should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19. In addition, the World Health Organization says the virus has not been detected in drinking water supplies.

"We are prepared and committed to providing Pocatellans with clean, safe, and reliable water," said Justin Armstrong, Water Department Superintendent. "Water is crucial in the fight against COVID-19 for both handwashing and keeping the ill hydrated. We will do all we can to keep families healthy, clean, and hydrated."

While toilet paper shortages inexplicably plague the nation, people are flushing other things down the toilet, and those could create serious problems.

Pocatello's Water Pollution Control Department says the only things that should ever be flushed down the toilet are human waste and toilet paper.

"They may cause blockages in the plumbing of your own home or they may end up downstream causing larger blockages that could affect entire neighborhoods," said Levi Adams, Water Pollution Control Superintendent. "If you ever use something other than toilet paper, dispose of it in the trash. No one wants to have their sewer backed up when we are already in a stressful situation."