Southeast Idaho Public Health seeks supply help

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health is asking the community to help it find surgical or N95 masks, medical grade gloves, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant spray or wipes.

Because of a nationwide shortage, the materials are needed by first responders and health care workers. The district said emergency crews are having a difficult time obtaining those supplies so that they can continue to protect the community.

The district asked anyone who could help to deliver donations to their county district health offices.

Bannock County

1901 Alvin Ricken Drive, Pocatello

208.234.5875

Bear Lake County

431 Clay Street, Montpelier

208.847.3000

Bingham County

145 W. Idaho, Blackfoot

208.785.2160

Butte County

178 Sunset Drive, Arco

208.527.3463

Caribou County

55 East 1st South, Soda Springs

208.547.4375

Franklin County

42 West 1st South, Preston

208.852.0478

Oneida County

175 South 300 East, Malad

208.766.4764

Power County

590 ½ Gifford, American Falls

208.226.5096

People are asked to call when they arrive and staff can then offer assistance. If unable to deliver the items, contact the District's hotline at 1-208-234-5875.