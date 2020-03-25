Southeast Idaho Public Health seeks supply help
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health is asking the community to help it find surgical or N95 masks, medical grade gloves, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant spray or wipes.
Because of a nationwide shortage, the materials are needed by first responders and health care workers. The district said emergency crews are having a difficult time obtaining those supplies so that they can continue to protect the community.
The district asked anyone who could help to deliver donations to their county district health offices.
Bannock County
1901 Alvin Ricken Drive, Pocatello
208.234.5875
Bear Lake County
431 Clay Street, Montpelier
208.847.3000
Bingham County
145 W. Idaho, Blackfoot
208.785.2160
Butte County
178 Sunset Drive, Arco
208.527.3463
Caribou County
55 East 1st South, Soda Springs
208.547.4375
Franklin County
42 West 1st South, Preston
208.852.0478
Oneida County
175 South 300 East, Malad
208.766.4764
Power County
590 ½ Gifford, American Falls
208.226.5096
People are asked to call when they arrive and staff can then offer assistance. If unable to deliver the items, contact the District's hotline at 1-208-234-5875.
Comments