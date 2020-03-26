COVID 19 claims its first Idaho victims

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho has now recorded three deaths in two counties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says two of the victims were from Blaine County, including a man over the age of 60 with underlying health issues, and a man over 80. It is not clear if he had underlying health issues. The third victim was a man over the age of 70, with underlying health issues, in Canyon County.

"This is very sad news, and we send our condolences to the families and friends of each of these individuals," said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Division of Public Health in DHW. "This underscores the importance of Gov. Little's order to stay home – we all have to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives."

Governor Brad Little, who issued a statewide stay-home order and an extreme emergency declaration Wednesday, has scheduled an 8 p.m. news conference to talk about the development.

