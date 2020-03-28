Virus Vacationers should stay home

Local News

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Anyone planning to escape Idaho's "stay-at-home" orders in Fremont County should make other plans.

That is the advice of Fremont County Emergency Manager Keith Richey, who says rural areas cannot handle more people and outside visitors put a big strain on what few health-care resources the area has.

Richey also points out that Island Park does not have a grocery store. Despite rumors, Fremont County does not plow or maintain private roads. And, the same "stay-at-home" orders still apply.



In addition, Richey added, "Yellowstone National Park is closed. State parks are closed. Public restrooms are closed. Campgrounds are closed. Rivers and lakes are in accessible. Non-essential businesses are closed. There is nothing fun to do here right now.

"If you are bound and determined to come, you are on your own and responsible folr yourself. Do not expect public services to be like that where you came from. Bring your own groceries, toilet paper and everything else you need because you won't find it here."

The terse advice is similar to that from other smaller communities like Teton and Blaine Counties who worry that outside visitors could bring unnecessary health threats to local residents.