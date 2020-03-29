Teton County, Wyoming health officials list new self-quarantine recommendations

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Teton County, Wyoming Health officials have issued two additional stay-at-home recommendations Sunday.

District Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell says they urge all residents of the county to stay at home and leave their residences only for essential activities and that businesses that are not listed as essential, close.



The recommendations also call for residents who leave the geographic area to self-quarantine for at least 14 days. It is suggested they limit their movement and gathering with other individuals who are not immediate family. The geographic area includes the state of Wyoming, Bonneville and Teton County, Idaho and any visitors (not including workers) who travel into Teton County Wyoming.



Dr. Riddell stated, “Limiting your movement to essential activities will help our community slow the spread of this virus. These are the measures we can take to ensure our healthcare system does not become overwhelmed as more people in Teton County, WY test positive for COVID-19.” Dr. Riddell went on to advise that, “the actions we do today will show their impact two weeks from now. If everyone in Teton County, Wyoming follows these recommendations we should see the results in mid-April.”



You can see the specific recommendations here.