Congressmen press for rural hospital help

Local News

WASHINGTON D.C. (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho and Wyoming congressional delegations are among 122 Senators and Representatives calling on the Department of Health and Human Services to support rural hospitals.

In a letter to Secretary Alex Azar, the lawmakers say small and rural hospitals are facing an acute financial crisis. Nearly half were already operating at a financial loss and hundreds were already on the brink of closure.

The CARES Act, approved by Congress last week, contains new funding to provide financial relief for hospitals. "The administration must focus on ensuring the financial viability of these providers. Failures to take fast and aggressive action will put the health of our communities at further risk."

According to the letter, a majority of rural hospitals have ceased performing elective procedures and seeing non-urgent patients and many have only days left of cash-on-hand to meet payroll and supply needs.

Those signing include Wyoming Senators John Barrasso and Mike Enzi, Idaho Senators James Risch and Mike Crapo, Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney and First District Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher.