Fire damages Wilson garage

Local News

WILSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Fire destroyed much of a six-bay garage at 3250 W. Sundance Drive in Wilson at around 11:35 p.m. Monday.

Jackson Hole Fire/EMS arrived minutes later to find heavy fire coming from the western third of the building.

The fire was contained to two of the six garage bays. There were no injuries reported.

Chief Brady Hansen said firefighters were released from the scene by 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

"I appreciate the response and hard work of our on-duty career staff and responding volunteers who continue to step up and serve during these challenging times. Our responders are prepared to handle the current pandemic while also handling our community's more traditional calls as well," said Hansen.

Fire Marshal Kathy Clay said the origin of the fire is under investigation.

Multiple fire, EMS, and law enforcement units responded, including a Station 6 fire engine and additional equipment and firefighters from stations in Wilson, Jackson, Adams Canyon and Hoback.