St. John’s Health readies for COVID-19 challenge

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-St. John's Health in Jackson has purchased 10 new ventilators to help treat potential COVID-19 patients in Jackson.

According to the hospital website, funding was provided by the St. John's Health Foundation and individual donors. With the new equipment, St. John's has ventilator equipment to care for 54 ventilated patients at any given time.

Foundation donors also helped purchase a new UV smart technology disinfectant system for clinical areas and patient rooms. And, a medical tent was erected as an additional site for physicians to send individuals who need to be tested. It is capable of handling additional patients, but St. John's officials believe they have ample space within the 49-bed hospital.

84 critical care nurses have been identified to support the needs of a large number of patients, if that becomes necessary. They are currently working other jobs with the hospital and clinics.

Emergency department nurse Keegan Pfeil is spearheading an effort to recruit community members to create standard face masks for St. John's. Those interested in helping may contact the Foundation website.