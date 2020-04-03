Lava Hot Springs hotel offering complimentary night for truckers

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - During these trying times, everyone could use a helping hand. In Lava Hot Springs, a hotel is welcoming all truckers to "come and stay" for a free night of lodging.

The Lava Hotel and Spa has been giving truckers a place to stop and relax since March 21, when the hotel posted the offer on Facebook.

"There’s a lot of truckers that come through there and it’s just a nice opportunity to give back to the community where we have the availability of rooms and we can help people out," owner Kaylee Sorensen said.

Sorensen said a handful of truckers have taken them up on the offer. With lots of truckstops either closed or completely full, Sorensen said she’s just glad to give these drivers a place to rest and relax.

"One lady said that they waited for 200 plus people in a line for showers. So they were very appreciative of it and it was pretty cool to offer to them."

A number of hotel rooms and tiny homes have been made available for the truckers. The nightly rates, which would normally range from $99 to just under $200, have been erased as a sign of gratitude.

"Any chance that we can give back, especially during a pandemic like this," she said.

"These people are working tirelessly and just hours on end providing for everybody and I think it’s just our small way - our small token - of just saying thank you for what they do and just helping them to feel comfortable and relaxed and to be able to get a little tiny bit of downtime in our busy schedules right now."

Cleanliness is the item on every mind and the hotel is on top of it. Sorensen says the staff is taking extra precautions with every room, Cloroxing and cleaning everything one might touch.

Truckers can call (208 776-5800) to book a complimentary room or do so on the hotel's website.