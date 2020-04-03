Pocatello drops processing charge

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-If you use a credit or debit card to pay your Pocatello utility bill, you'll get a break on the 3% processing charge until further notice.

The charge was added to credit and debit card payments in October 2019 to offset processing costs incurred by the city for those types of payments.

"As the situation around COVID-19 has rapidly progressed, we have encouraged more and more residents to pay by phone or online. We felt waiving the charge was the right thing to do," said Mayor Brian Blad.

The city has not announced when the charge will be added back onto transaction fees.