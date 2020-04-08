Construction resumes on Jackson south project

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Wyoming Department of Transportation is continuing work on the second half of the Jackson South reconstruction project. Located just north of Hoback Junction, crews are working to assemble girders on the Snake River Bridge between Hoback Junction and the WYDOT shop.

Delays in the construction area could be up to 20 minutes, while crews and trucks are on the road and while cranes pick up the girders.

Travelers should plan accordingly and allow ample time for driving.

This is the second half of a broader corridor improvement project between Hoback Junction and US 26/89/189/191. The job includes grading, draining, full depth reclamation, paving, and a bridge replacement. Crews will be placing post-tensioned precast concrete retaining wells on about 3 and a half miles of roadway.

Oftedal Construction, Inc. was awarded a $67.5 million contract to do the job last May.