Construction work will close Pine Creek bridge

Local News

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Transportation Department plans to temporarily close Idaho Highway 31 from milepost 4.7 to 4.8 at the Pine Creek Bridge Wednesday. The closure was planned from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Crews are making repairs to the travel lanes of the bridge. Due to limited visibility and restricted lane and median widths in the construction zone, ITD is temporarily closing the road to make the repairs safely.

The project, aimed at increasing the longevity of the Pine Creek Bridge is expected to be completed by late fall.

"This bridge rehabilitation will entail replacing the bridge expansion joints, re-surfacing of the bridge deck, repairing the storm water drains, improving the erosion control on the bridge embankment, replacing the guardrail at the approaches, improving the bridge approaches and finishing with new pavement," said ITD Project Manager Eli Robinson, "This project will greatly improve and extend the lifespan of the bridge."