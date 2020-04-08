Ketchum to participate in COVID-19 study

Local News

KETCHUM, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A COVID-19 antibody study will focus on Blaine County.

The Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center will join the Ketchum Fire Department and Blaine County Ambulance District to begin a study that will include antibody testing for county residents.

It will begin with a random sample of 400 Blaine County residents to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 antibodies in symptomatic and asymptomatic people to determine how many cases of each are in the community.

Initially, their work will analyze the total number of COVID-19 cases in the sample group compared to the number of cases tested.

Researchers said that will ultimately help scientists slow or stop the disease. It will also help discover if antibody presence confers immunity.

Officials emphasized that this is a study and not a medical diagnosis, vaccine, or guarantee of immunity to COVID-19. Eventually, it will help determine when it mgiht be safe to resume normal activity.

Blaine County residents interested in participating, including the testing, may register here.

Residents will be screened and chosen based on demographic criteria established by the study.

"We are grateful for the efforts led by Ketchum Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin and Blaine County EMS Director Terry O'Connor to spearhead this study," said Mayor Neil Bradshaw. "A keen interest from the partnering organizations and the perseverance of our Chief and EMS Director kept the ball rolling and made the testing a reality for our community."

Accordign to its news release, further analysis of the study will help to:

• Determine whether there are indicators for predicting a mild or severe reaction to COVID-19

• Determine the transmissibility of the virus

• Predict the duration of a COVID-19 outbreak and whether herd immunity can be reached in a community

• Develop vaccines for COVID-19

• Determine if there is a correlation between certain classes of blood pressure medication and severity of illness

"I am proud of the collaboration between Blaine County and our cities," said Blaine County Commissioner Jacob Greenberg. "Not only will this testing in the County help the study, it is a chance for the volunteers to help friends, relatives, neighbors and ultimately, all of humanity."