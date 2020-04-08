Visitors to be asked for Utah travel declaration

Local News

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI/KIDK) - People traveling into Utah for the Easter weekend will be required to complete a COVID-19 travel declaration.

Governor Gary Herbert said the declaration will be required of all individuals who are 18 years of age or older. Travelers will be asked to fill out the form when entering Utah through the airport and roadways.

"The travel declaration will ask individuals if they have been tested for COVID-19 and if they are experiencing any symptoms of coronavirus," said Herbert. "It also asks where they have recently been traveling."

The order will go into effect on Friday.

According to the Governor's office, drivers will receive a text message through the state emergency alert system upon entering the state. It will include a link to a declaration form. At the same time, the Governor's order encourages Utah residents to say in place or, at least, in their region and travel only if it's essential.

Essential travel includes travel to obtain groceries and food, travel to seek emergency services, medical attention, or medicine, travel to get gasoline or supplies need to work from home or maintain a safe and clean home, business or vehicle. It also includes travel to work.