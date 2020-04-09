Skip to Content
2020-04-09
Published 1:28 pm

Photos of Idaho Highway 21 cleanup after earthquake

Highway-21-cleanup1_The-crew-from-Stanley-were-greeted-by-this-massive-avalanche-sline-on-Idaho-Highway-21
The crew from Stanley were greeted by this massive avalanche slide on Idaho Highway 21.
Highway 21 cleanup2
Highway-21-cleanup3
Highway 21 cleanup4_An aerial survey shortly after the March 31 earthquake showed where slides hit ID-21.
An aerial survey shortly after the March 31 earthquake showed where slides hit ID-21.
Highway 21 cleanup5_An aerial survey shortly after the March 31 earthquake showed where slides hit ID-21.
An aerial survey shortly after the March 31 earthquake showed where slides hit ID-21.
Highway 21 cleanup6_ A large boulder fell and dragged across the highway, gouging the pavement.
A large boulder fell and dragged across the highway, gouging the pavement.
Highway 21 cleanup7_ A large boulder fell and dragged across the highway, gouging the pavement.
A large boulder fell and dragged across the highway, gouging the pavement.
Highway 21 cleanup8_ A large boulder fell and dragged across the highway, gouging the pavement.
A large boulder fell and dragged across the highway, gouging the pavement.
Highway 21 cleanup9_A boulder blew right through this section of guardrail.
A boulder blew right through this section of guardrail.
Highway 21 cleanup10_The force of the landslides treated massive trees like this one as if they were twigs.
The force of the landslides treated massive trees like this one as if they were twigs.
Highway 21 cleanup11_Some landslide paths are hundres of feet long, allowing debris to build up significant energy.
Some landslide paths are hundreds of feet long, allowing debris to build up significant energy.
Highway 21 cleanup12_Smaller rocks littered the highways throughout the canyon.
Smaller rocks littered the highways throughout the canyon.
Highway 21 cleanup13_Hazards around every corner. These small rocks were easily pushed off the roadway.
Hazards around every corner. These small rocks were easily pushed off the roadway.
Highway 21 cleanup14
Highway 21 cleanup15
Highway 21 cleanup16_Far from the largest boulder that hit the highway. This one is about the size of an ATV.
Far from the largest boulder that hit the highway. This one is about the size of an ATV.
Highway 21 cleanup17_Crews make good headway clearing a path through this avalanche slide.
Crews make good headway clearing a path through this avalanche slide.
Highway 21 cleanup18_This slide was relatively free of trees or rocks, making cleanup much easier and faster.
Highway 21 cleanup19_Rock and dirt from landslides nad to be loaded into dump trucks and hauled off. This slide had an estimated 400 cubic yards carried away.
Rock and dirt from landslides had to be loaded into dump trucks and hauled off. This slide had an estimated 400 cubic yards carried away.
Highway 21 cleanup20_A path was punched through, allowing machinery to pass through and work on slides beyond this one.
A path was punched through, allowing machinery to pass through and work on slides beyond this one.
Highway 21 cleanup21_This boulder was buried within one of the larger slides. Travel lanes are 12 feet wide.
This boulder was buried within one of the larger slides. Travel lanes are 12 feet wide.
Highway 21 cleanup22_Another massive boulder blocked an entire lane. This is too large to be lauled off as-is.
Another massive boulder blocked an entire lane. This is too large to be hauled off as-is.
Highway-21-cleanup23_Operator-Dakota-Margan-of-Stanley-drills-holes-into-a-boulder-to-break-it-apart.-scaled.jpg April 9, 2020
Operator Dakota Margan of Stanley drills holes into a boulder to break it apart.
Highway 21 cleanup24
Highway 21 cleanup24

STANLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Department of Transportation crews have finished cleaning up tons of rock, dirt and snow on Idaho Highway 21 between Lowman and Stanley a week after a 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck the area.

ITD has released these 24 photos of the cleanup after the earthquake triggered several avalanches and landslides in Canyon Creek, an 11-mile corridor west of Stanley.

Large boulders dropped hundreds of feet to the highway, causing damage to the roadway.

Aftershocks and the threat of additional landslides kept crews out of the area until Sunday, April 5.

Maintenance crews from Lowman and Stanley attacked the clean-up from both sides. In just four days, they removed the debris and patched up the road before re-opening the highway to traffic.

In total, operators removed an estimated 2,000 cubic yards of debris from the highway. Several boulders were too large to be removed as-is. In such cases, crews used the “Boulder Buster” to break the boulders into a more manageable size. You can see that process in the photos.

ITD warns the traveling public on this corridor or other mountain highways of the increased risk of seasonal rockfall. Additional repairs to damaged guardrail will be completed this summer.

News Team

