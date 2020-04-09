Teton County, Wyoming reports 45 COVID-19 cases

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Teton County, Wyoming is reporting 45 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the community, as of Thursday morning. That is up by four from Tuesday. Of the total, 25 are men and 15 are women.

Two persons are hospitalized at St. John's Health and 13 are considered "recovered". There have been no fatalities.

There are patients in all age groups, but 18 are aged 60 or older. You can find more specific details about local and state statistics here.

START Bus will begin offering hand sanitizer on all buses beginning Thursday.

The Town of Jackson has postponed all scheduled special events in May.

On Friday, April 10, 2020 at 3:00PM, representatives from St. John’s Health, Teton County Emergency Services, Teton County Health Department, the Jackson Town Council, the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce and the Teton Board of County Commissioners will provide a COVID-19 community update. This community update will be streamed live, online on the Town of Jackson’s website, www.jacksonwy.gov.