“Be the Light” – Class of 2020.

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - High school football stadiums all over the country will be lit up Friday, April 10th at 8:20 PM for twenty minutes. It's meant to honor the class of 2020 and in particular those spring sport athletes whose high school playing careers are likely over.

Tiger/Grizzly participants are encouraged to drive through the parking lot off John Adams, travel east, look at the scoreboard, and then exit onto Tiger Ave. They also ask participants stay in their car to maintain social distancing.

If you can’t make it out to any of the stadiums, you can turn on your porch lights at 8:20 pm for 20 minutes.

IDAHO FALLS PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS

Bonneville High School - Thunder Stadium

Idaho Falls High School - Ravsten Stadium

POCATELLO PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS

Century High School

Irving Middle School - football field

Halliwell Park - Bill Durham Field

Iron Horse Stadium

Osburn Tennis Complex