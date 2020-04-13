Health providers waive C-19 cost-sharing

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Five of Idaho's major health insurance carriers are collaborating with the Idaho Department of Insurance to help Idahoans suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Idaho Department of Insurance said Blue Cross of Idaho, Regence, SelectHealth, Pacific Source, and Mountain Health Co-Op are waiving cost-sharing for both testing and treatment.

The decision was a voluntary effort. In addition, the carriers have improved telehealth options, assisted Your Health Idaho with expedited enrollment procedures, and are assisting physicians and hospitals financially.

"The DOI has been collaborating with our carriers in Idaho through these uncertain times," said Director Dean Cameron. "Providing assistance to Idahoans in this difficult time is our top priority and I am grateful to these carriers for their leadership and compassion."

Cameron said the department is also working with carriers that offer short-term health insurance and inviting them to waive cost-sharing for testing and treatment as well. Blue Cross of Idaho and SelectHealth are voluntarily doing so. Others are waiving cost-sharing for testing and reviewing the department's requests.

