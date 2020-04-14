Census field operations preparing to launch

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The U.S. Census Bureau is gearing up to reactivate its field operations beginning June 1. Those operations were suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Census workers will be incorporating the most current guidance to protect their health and safety while interacting with the public, office work, and processing activities. That will include both personal protection equipment and social distancing practices.

Americans can help by responding to the 2020 Census online or by phone. A reminder and a paper questionnaire should be in your mailbox this week.

Idaho's response rate, so far, is 52.1%, which is slightly ahead of the national average 48.6%. Ada County is leading the state at 63% and Camas County is on the other end of the curve at 5.7% of households that have responded. Bonneville County was at 60% Tuesday and Pocatello at 51%.

Here's a sample of what the form looks like.

You can watch the progress of the Census in your town here.