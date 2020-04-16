Mobile home fire sends one to hospital

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - At least one person was injured in a mobile home fire Thursday morning.

The Pocatello Fire Department responded to the 4500 block of South Fifth Avenue around 11 a.m., according to PFD spokeswoman, Kim Stouse.

Crews, including the Arson Investigation Unit from Pocatello Police Department, are looking into the cause of the fire.

One person inside the mobile home was sent to the Portneuf Medical Center. Their condition is unknown.

The residence appears to be a total loss, but the fire did not spread to any adjacent homes.