Regional charity awards grants

VANCOUVER, Wa. (KIFI/KIDK)-Programs in Pocatello and Blackfoot were among Idaho projects awarded $1.2 million in grants by the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust.

There were 11 projects funded in Idaho including:

$309,500 to Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot for mobile,3D Mammography equipment and$19,000 to ISU Partners in Science Program identifying subclass and activation patterns of auto-antibodies.

Other Idaho projects awarded grants included, $265,000 for a new facility for the Idaho Ranch for Youth in Boise and $350,000 for a new YMCA aquatic center in Boise

Altogether, the Trust approved capacity building grants for 96 projects totaling $14.8 million in the Pacific Northwest. The grants center on five sectors of community service including Arts and Culture, Health, Human Services, Education and Scientific Research.