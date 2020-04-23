Anti-discrimination ordinance set for hearing

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Falls City Council will bring a new anti-discrimination ordinance to public hearing May 14.

The ordinance is intended to update a 2013 ordinance that prohibited discrimination in employment and housing. The new ordinance would extend protections to also prohibit discrimination in public accommodations and public places.

Under the ordinance, the city determines that discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and/or gender identity/expression will be prohibited to ensure that all persons are afforded equal opportunities in employment and housing as well as places open to the general public.

It also lays out exceptions, which include religious corporations and educational institutions.

You can view the entire proposed ordinance here.