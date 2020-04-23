Jackson gears up for antler collection hunters

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Even though officials are discouraging people from coming, Jackson is readying plans to deal with people looking for dropped elk antlers this spring.

The state collection season opens Friday morning and the event normally draws hundreds of people.

This year, the town is directing collectors to the west side of the Teton County Fairgrounds parking area at 350 West Snow King Avenue.

Jackson Police officers will be on hand from 6 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday, May 1. They will provide information on current health orders and safety requirements. The area will have port-o-potties and a trash receptacle. Visitors will be expected to comply with Town and County health orders.

Overnight parking is prohibited along East Broadway Avenue near the entrance to the Elk Refuge Road and in surrounding residential neighborhoods. Overnight camping in vehicles on city streets is prohibited.

Antler hunters looking to stall horses prior to the antler collection hunt are advised to place $20 (cash or check) in the honor box located outside the Fair Office. Horsemen are reminded to clean your stalls after use. Rakes and wheelbarrows are available on the west side of the Grassy Area at the Fairgrounds.