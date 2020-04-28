Idaho Falls Power restores service after outage

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) -UPDATE: Idaho Falls Power reported an outage on the south side of Idaho Falls, generally around the areas along Sunnyside and to the south.



The York and Harrison substations were impacted, causing a power outage for about 3,000 customers.



Crews restored powers within an hour.



The outage was caused, at least in part, by high winds, dust and rain.





ORIGINAL STORIES:

Idaho Falls Power was able to restore power to their customers affected by an outage Monday night.

In a Facebook post they said,

"UPDATE (11:42 PM) Power should be back on for all customers. If you are still out, please call 208-612-8430. Thanks for your patience."

The outage was first reported a quarter after 10 p.m. Monday night.

They said their York and Harrison substations serving areas southeast of Idaho Falls went offline.