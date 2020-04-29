Pocatello and Police Lodge come to tentative agreement

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The city of Pocatello and Fraternal Order of Police Portneuf Valley Lodge #13 have reached a tentative, one year labor agreement.

The extension to extend the current collective bargaining agreement through Fiscal Year 2021 came about as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All businesses, agencies, and cities are facing an unprecedented time," said Mayor Brian Blad. "We appreciate the FOP Portneuf Valley Lodge #13's willingness to work with us on this tentative agreement, and we can't thank them enough for what they are doing for our community today and every day."

The tentative agreement now goes to the full Pocatello City Council and the FOP Lodge #13.