Fort Hall Trading Post closed after COVID-19 exposure

Local News

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Fort Hall Trading Post grocery store was temporarily closed Thursday after a confirmed positive COVID-19 person entered the building.

According to the Shoshone Bannock Tribes, a Tribal Incident Commander decided to shut down the grocery store for the next 48 hours to ensure the safety of all employees and the public.

During that time, the store will conduct a deep cleaning.

Tribal Enterprises Retail Operations Manager Carlie Jim said, "We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate everyone's understanding."

Official notice has been posted on the Trading Post social media page. The grocery says the risk to public health is low. Anyone who has been at the store Thursday between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. should monitor themselves for fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Experts believe symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure.

The Tribes are also advising residents that its Stay-at-Home Quarantine Resolution is in effect. That resolution contains provisions for penalties and authorizes Fort Hall Police and Tribal Health and Human Services to enforce it.

All residents of the Reservation are required to stay at home and leave home only when absolutely necessary for health, safety or welfare.