Pocatello outlines “reopening” plans

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The city of Pocatello has outlined plans for its "reopening" from the COVID-19 stay-at-home order. In a news release, the city said it would begin making changes to services starting Monday, May 4.

The Pocatello Animal Shelter will be available by appointment-only for adoptions, owner surrenders, and other services Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment, please call 208-234-6156.

City Hall (Building, Engineering, Information Technology, Finance, Human Resources, Legal, Mayor's Office, Planning & Development Services, and Utility Billing) will return to limited access for citizens. Citizens are strongly encouraged to utilize phone or email first to contact City employees and officials as most issues can be taken care of through these channels. Citizens are also encouraged to utilize the City's website, to answer their questions, find forms, etc. If a citizen must visit City Hall, they are asked to make an appointment. When they arrive, citizens will be required to call from the lobby the department they are trying to reach. A directory of City departments located in City Hall will be posted for citizens. An employee will then meet citizens at the interior doors. Floor markings are placed in the lobby indicating where citizens should stand while waiting.

The Pocatello Fire Department will issue burn permits by phone or email. Citizens will be limited to one person in the lobby of each fire station at a time. Department staff will be available for smoke and carbon monoxide alarm installations for elderly and disabled citizens.

The Marshall Public Library will accept returns at the dropbox on West Center Street. Staff will be at the library to answer patron phone calls Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library will remain closed to the public.

Parks and Recreation Department offices, Cemetery Offices, and the Community Recreation Center (CRC) will remain closed to the public. Staff remain available to answer citizen questions by phone or email. Outdoor Recreation Division personnel will be returning to work to perform maintenance on the City Creek Trail System, East Fork Mink Creek Nordic Center, and general maintenance. Playgrounds and picnic shelters in the parks system will remain closed to the public.

The Pocatello Police Department will be performing fingerprinting services and car seat inspection/installation by appointment only. Residents who are requesting fingerprinting will be required to wear a mask. To schedule an appointment, call the Records Division at 208-234-6105. VIN Inspections will also resume and the prescription drug take-back box in the lobby will be available for residents.

The Public Works Annex (Fleet Services, Sanitation, and Street Operations) will utilize the intercom system before having citizens enter the building. Also, the number of patrons inside the building will be limited to allow for appropriate social distancing. No cash transactions will be accepted.

The Water Operations Facility will be open to the public Monday through Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To view the Stages of Reopening outlined by the Governor, visit here.

City officials encourage all residents to take precautions to protect themselves from novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Additional information on ways to help prevent the spread of the disease can be found here.