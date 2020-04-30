Teton County wins health order variances

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Variances to statewide public health orders have been approved for Teton County, Wyoming.

District Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell said the state directive, issued Tuesday, allowed county health officer sot submit requests.

"It's not a time to let our guard down," Dr. Riddell said. "We're urging everyone in Teton County to err on the side of caution, especially those who may have more frequent interaction with others or are at higher risk."

Teton County continues to have one of the highest number of laboratory-confirmed cases in the state. A COVID-19 Response Overview Dashboard provides statistics and demographics summarizing the total number of cases, both in Teton County and statewide.

The first variance will keep gymnasiums, including gyms and fitness centers, closed until May 11. Other businesses listed in the order may open May 1 on a limited basis.

The second variance will keep all businesses listed closed until May 11. Those include nail or hair salons, barber shops, massage parlors, tattoo body art and piercing shops, and cosmetology, electrology, and esthetic services.

You can see Teton County's standing health orders here.

In general, residents are encouraged to continue to minimize errands, practice physical distancing, wash their hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes, and wear a cloth face covering when distancing may be compromised.