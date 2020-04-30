Wyoming self-quarantine directive extended

Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has extended a directive designed to protect the state from COVID-19 through May 8.

The directive requires any individual coming in to Wyoming from another state or country for a non-work-related purpose to immediately self-quarantine for 14 days. Health conditions permitting, the Governor anticipates the directive will expire at that time.

Gordon's decision came after meeting with County Commissioners from across the state and their assessment of guidance in neighboring states. Colorado continues to discourage non-essential travel and Montana's 14-day self quarantine directive remains in place. Idaho has had a self-quarantine order for out-of-state travelers, excluding those who live in one state and work in another.

Gordon announced that camping at Wyoming State Parks will begin to open May 15 to Wyoming residents, but camping will be by reservation only.