Lori Vallow bond reduction hearing set for today

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Lori Vallow/Daybell is scheduled to appear before Madison County Magistrate Judge Michelle Radford Mallard at 2 p.m. Friday.

Vallow/Daybell is seeking a reduction in her $1 million bond.

She is being held in the Madison County Jail in Rexburg since her extradition from Hawaii on February 20, 2020. Her bond was initially set at $5 million, but reduced after a second court appearance March 6.

She has been charged with two felonies for the desertion and nonsupport of her two children, J.J. Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17. She also faces three misdemeanor charges including resisting police officers, criminal solicitation, and contempt of court.

JJ and Tylee have not been seen since September 2019.

Vallow Daybell is represented by Boise attorney Brian Webb. He has asked the court to reduce her bond to $10,000.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, public access to the hearing will be limited and everyone attending will be required to wear a face mask.

