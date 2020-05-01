Couple records rare ice shove on Blackfoot Reservoir

Local News

CARIBOU COUNTY, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) - The video of the ice shove on the Blackfoot Reservoir was recorded by Blair and Jackie Winward of Soda Springs at 1 p.m., April 27, 2020 along the Pebble Beach area.

An ice shove usually happens on a lake or ocean and is caused by wind shoving ice against a shoreline. Witnesses usually describe the phenomenon being associated with loud sound of the ice breaking as it moves. There are historic cases of ice shoves damaging buildings or other structures near a body of water.