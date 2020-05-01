Skip to Content
Local News
By
Published 6:54 pm

Couple records rare ice shove on Blackfoot Reservoir

ice shove Blackfoot reservoir
Blair & Jackie Winward
Rare video of an ice shove on the Blackfoot Reservoir April 27, 2020.

CARIBOU COUNTY, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) - The video of the ice shove on the Blackfoot Reservoir was recorded by Blair and Jackie Winward of Soda Springs at 1 p.m., April 27, 2020 along the Pebble Beach area.

An ice shove usually happens on a lake or ocean and is caused by wind shoving ice against a shoreline. Witnesses usually describe the phenomenon being associated with loud sound of the ice breaking as it moves. There are historic cases of ice shoves damaging buildings or other structures near a body of water.

Idaho / Regional News / Top Stories / Videos / Weather
Todd Kunz

Todd Kunz

Todd is an anchor for KIDK Eyewitness News 3, Local News 8 and Fox 5.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply