Hillcrest HS administration honors seniors with signs

Todd Kunz
The principal and assistant principals of Hillcrest High School in Ammon placed nearly 250 yard signs at the home of every 2020 graduate.

AMMON, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) - It as a busy Wednesday afternoon for the principal and assistant principals of Hillcrest High School in Ammon.

The administration placed yard signs at the homes of every high school senior.

The school counselors told news anchor Todd Kunz that the principals 'placed about 240 to 250 signs and it took many miles to get it all done.' They said they 'wanted to do something special for the graduating seniors this year due to all the social changes from the COVID-19 pandemic.'

