Public Health call center reducing hours

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-After handling over 1,200 calls since March 16, the Southeastern Idaho Public Health District is reducing its COVID-19 hotline hours.

Beginning Monday, the call center will be in service from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

"The hotline has been a great resource for the public and we will continue to stay open as long as the public needs us. We appreciate the call center staff who have assisted with answering the calls." said Maggie Mann, SIPH District Director. "We want to make sure the public has plenty of access to accurate and factual information so they can continue to take steps to protect their family from getting sick."

The hotline number is 208-234-5875.

The District will continue to operate its website, and its live Facebook program every Monday through Friday at 11 a.m.