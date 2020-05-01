Smith’s adjusts shopping hours for safety

Local News

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI/KIDK)-Smith's Food and Drug says it will expand temporary store hours starting Sunday.

All Smith's locations will open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. for senior shoppers, aged 60 and older. General public service hours will expand from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on those days.

On Tuesdays, Thursdays,Saturdays, and Sundays, Smith's will open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

"We decided to expand our hours due to an improving supply chain and stronger product availability," said Aubriana Martindale, Smith's Corporate Affairs Manager. "Our stores have the capacity to serve more customers throughout the day while maintaining cleanliness and providing the products they want."

Smith's also announced that it is waiving pickup fees on all online orders, with no minimum purchase threshold. It will also accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for pickup, to encourage more customers to use low-contact service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smith's is providing masks for all store associates, who will now be required to wear them or bring their own to wear. Smith's has asked federal and state governments to designate grocery store associates as "extended first responders" or "emergency personnel" to help receive priority access to protective masks and other benefits.

The retailer also encourages all customers to wear a mask while in the store.