Vandals damage forest road grader

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Caribou Targhee National Forest says vandals caused almost $4,000 in damage to a Forest Service road grader Wednesday night.

The windows of the vehicle were smashed sometime between 4 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The grader was parked at the Fullmer Boat Landing site along Snake River Road near Heise.

Forest road crews had been completing work along the river access area and hauling in gravel to improve the parking lot.

"Vandalism of any kind is such a waste. This level of damage is really frustrating.," said Forest Supervisor Mel Bolling. "With limited equipment and time to maintain roads, this will delay our schedule and may result in other work not being completed."

The forest hundreds of miles of road and timing is critical to optimum performance, which will now be delayed by the damage. The crews are also responsible for installing bridges, culverts, vault toilets, and fences. The vandalism could also create delays in completing those projects.

Anyone with information should contact local law enforcement or Forest Patrol Captain Rayce Angell at rayce.angell@usda.gov or call 208-557-5959.