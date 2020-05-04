Skip to Content
Rangers’ videos share Yellowstone’s wonders during crisis

Yellowstone distance learning videos
Yellowstone's Distance Learning Program - Geysers

Our education rangers are bringing the wonders of Yellowstone to teachers, students, parents, and lifelong learners while the park is closed for the COVID-19 pandemic. Join rangers Rosa and Margo as we explore Yellowstone's geysers! Drop your questions and comments below!

Posted by Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Yellowstone's Distance Learning Program - Microbes

Our education rangers are bringing the wonders of Yellowstone to teachers, students, parents, and lifelong learners while the park is closed for the COVID-19 pandemic. Join rangers Margo and Allison as we explore Yellowstone's microbes!

Posted by Yellowstone National Park on Monday, April 20, 2020
Yellowstone's Distance Learning Program - Birds

Our education rangers are bringing the wonders of Yellowstone to teachers, students, parents, and lifelong learners while the park is closed for the COVID-19 pandemic. Join rangers Zach and Molly as we explore Yellowstone's birds!

Posted by Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Yellowstone's Distance Learning Program - Yellowstone Volcano

Our education rangers are bringing the wonders of Yellowstone to teachers, students, parents, and lifelong learners while the park is closed for the COVID-19 pandemic. Join Rangers Mark and Rosa live as we explore the Yellowstone volcano!

Posted by Yellowstone National Park on Monday, April 13, 2020
Yellowstone's Distance Learning Program - Bison

Our education rangers are bringing the wonders of Yellowstone to teachers, students, parents, and lifelong learners while the park is closed for the COVID-19 pandemic. Join Rangers Molly and Kate live as we explore the natural history of Yellowstone's bison!

Posted by Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Yellowstone's Distance Learning Program - History of Yellowstone

While the park is closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, our education rangers are bringing the wonders of Yellowstone to teachers, students, parents, and lifelong learners virtually. Join Rangers Allison and Mark live as we explore some aspects of Yellowstone’s history.

Posted by Yellowstone National Park on Monday, April 6, 2020
Yellowstone's Distance Learning Program - Winter Adaptations

While the park is closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, our education rangers are bringing the wonders of Yellowstone to teachers, students, parents, and lifelong learners virtually. Join Rangers Kate and Zach live as we explore the winter adaptations of Yellowstone’s wildlife!

Posted by Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Yellowstone's Distance Learning Videos: Watersheds

Our education rangers are bringing the wonders of Yellowstone to teachers, students, parents, and lifelong learners while the park is closed for the COVID-19 pandemic. Join Rangers Molly and Nicole as we explore Yellowstone's watersheds! Drop your questions and comments below!Everyone is invited to participate in the water droplet activity by printing your own water droplet ranger! For more online learning, use the watershed worksheet and follow along with today's ranger program.Find both activities here: https://www.nps.gov/yell/learn/education/learning/index.htm

Posted by Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Yellowstone's Distance Learning Videos: Water Quality

Our education rangers are bringing the wonders of Yellowstone to teachers, students, parents, and lifelong learners while the park is closed for the COVID-19 pandemic. Join Rangers Kate and Zach as we explore the importance of water quality in Yellowstone! Drop your questions and comments below!

Posted by Yellowstone National Park on Thursday, April 30, 2020

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Yellowstone National Park's education rangers have been producing videos for the internet while the park is closed to visitors.

Twice a week, rangers have used the videos to explain complex science and history to people, giving them a window into the park.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports the series was developed after park educational programs were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bob Fuhrmann, supervisor of Yellowstone’s youth programs, said 30 school groups were scheduled for programs in the park this spring. But with the closure, the programs were all canceled.

