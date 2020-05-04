Rangers’ videos share Yellowstone’s wonders during crisis

Local News

Our education rangers are bringing the wonders of Yellowstone to teachers, students, parents, and lifelong learners while the park is closed for the COVID-19 pandemic. Join Rangers Kate and Zach as we explore the importance of water quality in Yellowstone! Drop your questions and comments below!

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Yellowstone National Park's education rangers have been producing videos for the internet while the park is closed to visitors.

Twice a week, rangers have used the videos to explain complex science and history to people, giving them a window into the park.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports the series was developed after park educational programs were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bob Fuhrmann, supervisor of Yellowstone’s youth programs, said 30 school groups were scheduled for programs in the park this spring. But with the closure, the programs were all canceled.