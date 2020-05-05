Census questionnaires being distributed

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The U.S. Census Bureau has begun to drop off 2020 questionnaires at the front doors of some Idaho homes. The drop-offs are intended for homes in areas where the majority of households do not receive mail at the physical address. The bureau began hand-delivering census materials on March 15, but suspended field work three days later due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Temporary field staff will be wearing official government-provided protective equipment and will be observing all social distancing protocols. They will not be making contacts during this phase of the census.

They are delivering are 2020 census invitations and paper questionnaires to about 51,000 households in Idaho.

People are encouraged to respond promptly to the Census using the ID number included in the questionnaire packet. People can respond online, by phone or by using the paper form in the packet.