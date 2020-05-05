COVID-19 impacts Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department says it has been unable to hire its normal complement of seasonal workers. The shortage has forced the department to make changes in its normal operations.

"We are absolutely dedicated to the community and to our residents," said Parks & Recreation Director PJ Holm. "This COVID-19 situation has impacted the city and our department just like it has everyone else. However, my staff and I are going to do everything that we can to make life as normal as possible this summer."

Under the Governor's plans, the city's activity and recreation centers are expected to open the week of June 27, with social distancing guidelines and other health safety protocols in place. Decisions about the Aquatic Center have not been made.

Sports fields will be mowed at the same time as park property around them. No organizations will be charged to use the fields until the third stage of reopening, which allows for gatherings of up to 50 people.

The Raceway at Noise Park will be closed for the year and there will be no motocross practices, races, or events and no stock car events. The racetrack and horse stalls at Sandy Downs will no longer be maintained.

The city says the Skate Park and local playgrounds will remain closed until federal officials make recommendations on the safest way to open them.

"We take tremendous pride in our parks, trails and facilities," said Holm. "Even though we have had to cut staff and cut back on the frequency of maintenance of our parks, open spaces and facilities, we are committed to do all we can to make the best summer possible for our residents."

The Parks and Recreation Department will be posting regular updates on its Facebook and website pages.