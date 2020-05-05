Sandhill Media Group to launch NewsTalk 107.9 FM with Neal Larson and Julie Mason

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Local radio hosts Neal Larson and Julie Mason will make their debut on Sandhill Media Group's NewsTalk 107.9 FM in the coming weeks.

Larson and Mason departed the airwaves on April 20 when the duo resigned from KID Newsradio.

“We're thrilled at the opportunity to not just continue doing what we love to do, but also join the great and talented team at Sandhill and build something from the ground up," Larson said. "It is a unique opportunity at a truly unique time in our community, state, and country. We can't wait to unveil to the whole region what we're putting together.”

The station's lineup will also feature popular national radio hosts Mark Levin and others set to be announced in the coming days.

Station officials finalized the agreement with Larson and Mason last week, outlining an ambitious timeline to launch the new format.

Mason has co-hosted with Larson for over two and a half years.

“While being part of a brand new station is an incredible opportunity, what we really love is what happens after– building a community of informed and loyal listeners on one side, and also watching that audience create huge value for our advertisers on the other,” Mason said.

“With Neal and Julie's sudden availability, we saw a huge opportunity to bring them over and quickly re-join them with their loyal radio listener base," General Manager Jim Burgoyne said. "Adding to their popular morning show a great lineup of national talk hosts throughout the day and local hourly newscasts will quickly establish this station as the place east Idaho gathers to both listen and talk about the news and politics of the day. It also provides our advertisers the opportunity to reach an important audience.”

Now 107.9, Sandhill Media's number 1 rated Top-40 radio station will be moving up to 105.1 FM, which will include East Idaho's first Top 40 Station broadcasting not only on the FM channel, but also in HD (Digital High Definition) on 107.9 HD2.