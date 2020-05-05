Snake River Gateways bids awarded

Local News

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Three river access sites along the Snake River will see improvements under a multi-year project involving the National Park Service and Grand Teton National Park Foundation.

The project is aimed at improving safety, riparian areas, infrastructure, and the overall visitor experience.

Yale Creek, Inc. of Rexburg was awarded a construction contract for the Pacific Creek Landing project. Jorgensen Associates, of Jackson, and Otak, of Denver, provided the design for the project.

The design for the Pacific Creek Landing will provide a safer experience and the addition of accessible site features and improved launching conditions.

Construction will begin this spring at Pacific Creek Landing, located just north of the Moran area. It will be temporarily closed to all river users and visitors during construction this spring and in the fall. There will be summer access, after June 7, contingent on a reopening of the park under health guidelines. The temporary closure will likely be in effect beginning September 1 and possibly into spring of 2021.

The entire Snake River Gateways Project will include two other access sites along the river. Construction at Jackson Lake Dam and Moose Landing fill follow in the next few years.

The Gateways project will enhance visitor access and safety at several popular and beautiful locations along the iconic and scenic river,” said Grand Teton National Park Acting Superintendent Gopaul Noojibail. “We simply could not make all of these critical improvements to these sites without the strong support of the Grand Teton National Park Foundation.

The design will provide safer and improved launching conditions, plus visitor use areas for viewing and providing additional educational information about the Snake River. Other planned features will include redesigned parking areas, a comfort station, bicycle parking, accessible pathways, and viewing areas, trails, and roadways.

Volunteers of the Snake River Ambassadors will add capacity to address resource protection and safety issues.

"We are pleased that work at Pacific Creek will begin this spring as part of this multi-year project," said Grand Teton National Park Foundation President Leslie Mattson. "We've been working closely with our partners in the park and a variety of stakeholders in the community to ensure that improvements at Pacific Creek benefit river users and visitors for years to come."

The Foundation hopes to raise $6.5 million to support improvements at the three sites. $4 million has already been raised. The Foundation’s contributions are also leveraging additional Centennial matching funds from the National Park Service, which will bring its total contribution to over $5 million.