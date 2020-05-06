Rigby woman killed in vehicle-pedestrian accident

Local News

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A 40-year-old Rigby woman was killed in a vehicle-pedestrian accident at 3977 E. 136 North in the Sandstone Subdivision in Jefferson County.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was walking east on 136 North at 5:40 a.m. Wednesday when she was struck by a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban, which was also eastbound. The driver, identified as a 45-year-old man, immediately stopped and called 911. Jefferson County deputies were providing CPR to the victim within 3 minutes, but she died at the scene.



The victim’s name was withheld pending notification of relatives.

