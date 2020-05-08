Bridge inspection planned at Wilson Bridge

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Expect some delays if you’re traveling on Wyoming Highway 22 over the Wilson Bridge Tuesday and Wednesday, May 12-13.



The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) plans to do a bridge inspection from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Crews will bring a “snooper” truck and a support vehicle onto the bridge deck.



Those vehicles will take up a full lane of the highway, so travelers will be flagged across the bridge in alternating directions.



WYDOT said bridges are inspected every two years to make sure they are in safe working condition and to note any potential repairs.