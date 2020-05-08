Food banks welcome Valley Wide Coop donation

Local News

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Nampa-based Valley Wide Cooperative and its working partners at Land O’ Lakes in Minnesota, have donated $50,000 to Idaho and Oregon food banks and pantries. Five food banks were chosen to receive $10,000 donations.



Ariel Jackson, Executive Director of the Community Food Basket said of the donation “Community Food Basket - Idaho Falls has had the opportunity to provide emergency food to our communities for the last 40 years and this generous donation from Valley Wide Cooperative will help pave the way to being able to serve those that are hungry and food insecure for another 40 years!” Both Valley Wide Cooperative and Land O’ Lakes hope that loved ones

Among those selected for donations were the Idaho Food Bank in Pocatello, the Giving Cupboard in Rigby, and the Community Food Basket in Idaho Falls. Open Hearts Pantry in Rupert and Silverton Community Aid in Oregon also received donations.



In a statement, Valley Wide representatives said, “For many, the uncertain future lingering from COVID-19 weighs heavily on people’s minds; knowing where their next meal comes from should not be a concern. In short, a basic human need like food security fundamentally supports the lives of individuals, and no one should have to go without.”