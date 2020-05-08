Idaho Gives sets donation records

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Gives 2020 fundraising campaign ended Thursday night with a record breaking $3.86 million in donations from 18,077 donors for Idaho nonprofits. The total nearly doubles the grand total from 2019.



According to the campaign, Idaho Gives has now raised more than $12 million since it began in 2013.



The Idaho Food Bank raised the most of any organization in this year’s campaign. In all, 634 organizations registered for the fundraiser.



“I am just overwhelmed with gratitude and awe at how well the campaign has done this year. Idaho, you amaze me. Thank you for giving back to our nonprofits,” says Amy Little, President and CEO of the Idaho Nonprofit Center.

Idaho Gives awarded $38,850 in prize money to a variety of nonprofits during the course of the campaign. Additional prizes will be awarded in the days to come.