Montana man sought in sexual assault investigation

Local News

GALLATIN COUNTY, Montana (KIFI/KIDK)-The Gallatin County, Montana Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted for “Sexual Intercourse Without Consent” investigation.



The Sheriff’s Office said Mitchell Scott Patterson is wanted on an active $100,000 arrest warrant for maintaining an ongoing sexual relationship with a 12-year-old child.



Patterson has ties to Great Falls and Bozeman, Montana, Colorado Springs, Colorado and Oakes, North Dakota.



Patterson is believed to have access to a 2002 Gold Ford Taurus with moderate front-end damage and Montana license plate 222831B.



Anyone who may locate Patterson or his vehicle should call 911. Do not try to approach him.

