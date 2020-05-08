Skip to Content
Montana man sought in sexual assault investigation

Mitchell Scott Patterson
GALLATIN COUNTY, Montana (KIFI/KIDK)-The Gallatin County, Montana Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted for “Sexual Intercourse Without Consent” investigation.  

The Sheriff’s Office said Mitchell Scott Patterson is wanted on an active $100,000 arrest warrant for maintaining an ongoing sexual relationship with a 12-year-old child.

Patterson has ties to Great Falls and Bozeman, Montana, Colorado Springs, Colorado and Oakes, North Dakota.

Patterson is believed to have access to a 2002 Gold Ford Taurus with moderate front-end damage and Montana license plate 222831B. 


Anyone who may locate Patterson or his vehicle should call 911.  Do not try to approach him.  

