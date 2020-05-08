Motor Vu takes Idaho Falls back in time

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Motor Vu Drive-In Idaho Falls will officially reopen May 15 at 9:30 p.m.



And, the outdoor theater will begin its new life with the film, “Back to the Future.” Tickets for the opening weekend will be $8 for adults and $4 for kids and go on sale May 12, according to a posting on its website Friday.



The new owners are inviting the public to help prepare the grounds. Volunteers can bring shovels, rakes, work gloves, and paint brushes to help clear the grounds, remove debris, repaint poles, and complete landscaping. The work project will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.