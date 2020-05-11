Idaho observes wildfire awareness month

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center is encouraging people to be prepared for the wildfire season.



BLM Idaho State Director John Ruhs has signed a Fire Prevention Order, prohibiting specific fire-related activities on public land from May 10 to October 20.



To begin with, the order makes it illegal to burn explosive material or to use exploding targets, fireworks or steel component ammunition on BLM managed lands in Idaho.



Additional language was added to the order increasing personal responsibility. Shooting at steel or ferrous materials in areas with dry vegetation is prohibited. That includes things like steel targets, propane tanks, refrigerators, old cars, or similar objects.



People doing so could be subject to a fine and held responsible for fire suppression and/or rehabilitation costs.



You can read the full fire prevention order here.

People who live near public forest or range land are encouraged to tackle some home improvement projects that could make property more resistant to wildfire.



Low ignition landscape around a home can dramatically reduce fire risk and does not have to be expensive.



“Take individual responsibility to reduce flammable material around homes and communities before a fire occurs to keep your families, property, pets, livestock and firefighters safe,” said Fire Management Officer Joel Gosswiller.



Gosswiller offered some basic tips:

Keep Plants low to the ground, green, and health near your home.

Move firewood away from structures.

Remove all leaves and debris from roofs and gutters, as well as under decks, stairways, and overhangs.

Keep grass cut and watered.

Keep trees pruned, limbed and away from structures.

Property owners are advised to contact local fire agencies before doing any burning. This year, there are both air and health restrictions in effect in many places.

