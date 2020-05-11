Idaho ready to make COVID-19 claims

Local News

People who are unemployed because of COVID-19 and are not eligible for regular benefits should now be receiving payments for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program from the Idaho Department of Labor.



The Idaho Department of Labor said the payments will be made to workers who are not monetarily eligible for regular benefits and have no pending issues on their claims.



The initial payments will be $168 per week for up to 39 weeks of total benefits. That amount could increase when workers provide proof of income and the Department reviews it. Claimants do not need to do anything extra to receive the money and should continue to file weekly claims. There is no need to call the department. Claimants can check the “Claimant Portal” to confirm payment.



People with pending issues preventing payment will not receive additional funds until those issues are resolved.



Labor officials said there was no need for workers to submit proof if they have already done so. A supplemental payment will then be provided for the claimed, eligible weeks.



Application instructions will be mailed to claimants or you can find them online.

The payments will be made directly to bank accounts or debit cards within 3 days after the funds have been issued. Payments will be retroactive to February 2, 2020 or the first week a person was out of work due to COVID-19, whichever is later. Those payments will come in one lump sum.



The Department of Labor has created web pages to provide details and implementation of other CARES Act programs.



Those include the $600 per week temporary increase in benefits under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. It took effect April 24.

The Pandemic Emergency Employment Compensation program adds an additional 13 weeks to a claimants unemployment claim once their benefits are exhausted. It took effect May 1.