Jefferson County woman sentenced for insurance fraud

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A Menan woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty in February to insurance fraud.

The Idaho Attorney General's Office said Callene L. Zink, 53, was given a withheld judgment and placed on 3 years of supervised probation in an appearance before Seventh District Judge Stevan Thompson.

Zink was ordered to pay the Idaho Department of Insurance $1,285 in restitution and Esurance in the amount of $1,335. She was also ordered to pay a fine of $1,000 plus court costs. She has the option of fulfilling the fine with 100 hours of community service.

According to investigators, Zink purchased an Esurance auto policy online for her two vehicles on December 28, 2017. Then, 10 days later, she submitted a claim for damage to one of the vehicles as a result of a collision with a deer.

Because of inconsistencies in her version of events, Esurance denied the claim. A Department of Insurance investigation determined the vehicle was damaged before she purchased coverage.